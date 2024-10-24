Fox News AI Newsletter: ‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande’s gripe with AI

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– ‘Wicked’ star Ariana Grande finds AI ‘troublesome’ after fan edited posters cause controversy

– Social media giant parent fires intern for ‘maliciously’ interfering with AI project

– Deception in democracy: Beware the most common types of election-related scams

– GR-2 Robots: A promising solution for rising home care costs

SOMETHING ‘WICKED’: “Wicked” star Ariana Grande is uncertain about artificial intelligence after her co-star Cynthia Erivo felt insulted by fan edits of the poster for the upcoming musical.

TECH INTERFERENCE: TikTok parent company ByteDance has confirmed it terminated an intern over the summer for allegedly sabotaging the training of an artificial intelligence model.

DECEPTION IN DEMOCRACY: With the U.S. general elections just around the corner, cybersecurity risks are ramping up, not just to the systems running the election but also to you. Social media and the internet are being used to spread propaganda and sway your opinions.

ROBOT CAREGIVER : Chinese company Fourier Intelligence’s latest creation, the GR-2 humanoid robot, is pushing the boundaries of what we thought possible in elderly care and assistance for people with disabilities. This advanced machine isn’t just about replacing human caregivers — it’s about enhancing the quality of life for those who need assistance the most.

