Fox News AI Newsletter: VP calls for ideology-free AI

– Vance tells world leaders AI must be ‘free from ideological bias,’ American tech won’t be censorship tool

– Altman says Musk ‘trying to slow us down,’ OpenAI not for sale

– Top translation apps for travelers

FREE FROM BIAS: Vice President JD Vance told world leaders in Paris on Tuesday that the United States intends to remain the dominant force in artificial intelligence and warned that the European Union’s far tougher regulatory approach to the technology could cripple it.

‘TRYING TO SLOW US DOWN’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Elon Musk is “probably just trying to slow us down” with his bid to purchase the company, insisting on Tuesday that it is not for sale.

‘MASS SURVEILLANCE’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicts that artificial general intelligence will lead to lower costs for many goods, but has also warned that AI could be leveraged by authoritarian governments aiming to control people.

TRANSLATED TRUTH: Whether you have an iPhone or an Android, these apps have got you covered with features like live speech translation, text input and even AI-powered sign and menu translation.

CONDOLEEZZA RICE, AMY ZEGART: DeepSeek’s new AI model is causing deep consternation from Silicon Valley to Washington. Few would have predicted that a little-known Chinese startup with a couple of hundred homegrown engineers would be able to release a frontier AI model rivaling the capabilities of America’s best and biggest tech companies – reportedly at a fraction of the cost and computational power.

SPEEDY ROBOT DOG: A Chinese team has unveiled a groundbreaking quadruped robot that is pushing the boundaries of robotics and speed.

