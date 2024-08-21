Fox News AI Newsletter: US leads world in fastest AI development: report

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– US tops AI ranking index with triple the investment, job postings as China and others: report

– Wyoming mayoral candidate promises to let OpenAI bot govern capital city, faces backlash from tech giant

– Google’s AI power play: Is Apple feeling the heat?

TOP OF THE CHARTS: The U.S. topped another study that looked at the fastest-developing artificial intelligence industries in the world, according to a new report.

AI ON THE BALLOT: A librarian running as a nonpartisan candidate for mayor of Cheyenne, Wyoming, promises to allow an artificial intelligence bot created by OpenAI to govern the state’s capital city.

AI POWER PLAY: Google has its eye on the prize — artificial intelligence — and it’s making a bold power play in the tech arena. The company’s recent Made by Google event was more than just showcasing new technology. It represents a strategic effort to dominate the competitive landscape of AI.

AI BUG KILLER: We’ve all experienced those frustrating moments when you’re trying to catch a mosquito, only to have it vanish into thin air.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FacebookInstagramYouTubeTwitterLinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News FirstFox News OpinionFox News LifestyleFox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox NewsFox BusinessFox WeatherFox SportsTubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.