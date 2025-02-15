Fox News AI Newsletter: Trump’s Stargate ambitions
- Massive AI Stargate Project under Trump admin reveals next steps
- Elon Musk says he’ll drop $97B OpenAI purchase offer if ChatGPT maker stays a nonprofit
- ‘The Simpsons’ star fears AI could rip off his work, but says there’s one thing it cannot recreate
BREAKING GROUND: Stargate, the massive artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project recently unveiled by President Donald Trump, has begun production in Texas — with data center construction in other states expected to be announced in the coming months.
ON ONE CONDITION: Elon Musk will withdraw his unsolicited bid of $97.4 billion to take over OpenAI if its board of directors stops the company’s conversion into a for-profit entity.
EXISTENTIAL THREAT: OPINION: Our socioeconomic system is facing an existential threat from AI. In our capitalist society, most people depend on jobs to sustain themselves. The U.S. government, in turn, relies heavily on taxing the income of individual workers for revenue.
UNCHARTED TERRITORY: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman commended Vice President JD Vance’s artificial intelligence (AI) speech in Paris on Tuesday while laying out his vision for how people can take advantage of the rapidly evolving technology at the same conference.
INHUMAN CARTOON: “The Simpsons” star Hank Azaria has voiced his fears over artificial intelligence in a new opinion piece.
AI ROMANCE SCAMS: “Love is blind” takes on a more sinister meaning when so-called artificial intelligence (AI) becomes a tool for exploiting our deepest human emotions.
