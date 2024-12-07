Fox News AI Newsletter: ‘Trump will be very good at’ AI infrastructure

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– OpenAI CEO Sam Altman looking forward to working with Trump admin, says US must build best AI infrastructure- Meta to build $10 billion AI data center in Louisiana as Elon Musk expands his Tennessee AI facility- LA Times owner announces planned AI-powered ‘bias meter’ for stories, columns

READY AND WILLING: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, on Sunday said he is looking forward to working with the incoming Trump administration, adding that he thinks President-elect Trump will succeed at helping to make America a world-leading force in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

‘NEW CHAPTER’: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry praised Meta’s plans to build a new artificial intelligence data center in the Pelican State, calling it the “largest private capital announcement.”

PRESS FOR FAIRNESS: LA Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong announced the upcoming AI feature on Wednesday in an interview with conservative commentator and newly appointed Times editorial board member Scott Jennings on “The Mike Gallagher Show,” which Jennings was guest-hosting.

‘NOT THAT WORRIED’: Elon Musk’s possible political influence under the incoming Trump administration is not a concern for OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who dismissed claims that the X owner would use lawfare to stifle competition.

NO TENNIS PARTNER?: Imagine having a personal tennis coach who never gets tired, always hits the perfect shot, adapts to your skill level and is available 24/7. Enter the PongBot, a groundbreaking artificial intelligence-powered tennis robot that’s turning heads in the tennis world.

