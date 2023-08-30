Fox News AI Newsletter: TikToker sounds alarm on scary online trend affecting children

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

‘DIGITAL KIDNAPPERS’: TikToker sounds alarm on this scary online trend that turns your children into bait for predators. Continue reading…

JOB WORRIES: The demographic most at risk of losing jobs thanks to artificial intelligence. Continue reading…

WORKPLACE DRAMA: Tech expert warns one of his few AI concerns is machines morphing into hellish bosses: ‘very disturbing’. Continue reading…

OUNCE OF PREVENTION: OPINION: AI will add decades to our lives. Continue reading…

PROTECTING THE PEOPLE: How AI can protect critical infrastructure and prevent cyberattacks like the Colonial Pipeline shutdown. Continue reading…

HERCULEAN BATTLE: Kevin Sorbo speaks out about ‘extraordinarily dangerous’ AI. Continue reading…

HERE COMES THE GOVERNMENT: OPINION: We need to avoid a ‘ready, fire, aim!’ approach to AI regulation. Continue reading…

GIVING PEOPLE A VOICE: Groundbreaking AI implants help paralyzed woman talk after suffering stroke. Continue reading…

AI BOOM: Nvidia announces blockbuster earnings, $25B buyback. Continue reading…

DIVINE CONNECTION: Controversial new AI app allows you to text with Jesus – and Satan. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FacebookInstagramYouTubeTwitterLinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News FirstFox News OpinionFox News LifestyleFox News AutosFox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox NewsFox BusinessFox WeatherFox SportsTubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.