Fox News AI Newsletter: Supreme Court chief justice cautions use of AI in contentious election year

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

ROBERTS’ RULES: Supreme Court chief justice report urges caution on use of AI ahead of contentious election year. Continue reading…

PROTECT CHILDREN: Congress must stop a new AI tool used to exploit children. Continue reading…

PRIVACY FEARS: Top lawmaker warns Congress needs to regulate AI appropriately. Continue reading…

DAWN OF A NEW ERA: AI development expected to ‘explode’ in 2024, experts say. Continue reading…

‘SMART PILL’: Vibrating weight loss pill shows promise in study. Continue reading…

BYE BYE, BUBBLY: Champagne, wine could be in short supply by 2050, says AI company. Continue reading…

EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES: AI can benefit students and parents if done right. Continue reading…

SMART GLASSES: Smart company powered by ChatGPT launches partnership with NFL star. Continue reading…

REAL ROBOCOP: K5 is a cone-shaped AI robot that patrols the New York subway system as part of a pilot program by the NYPD to prevent and record crime. Continue reading…

‘NEGATIVE IMPACTS’: AI to come with costs to workers, experts say. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FacebookInstagramYouTubeTwitterLinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News FirstFox News OpinionFox News LifestyleFox News AutosFox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox NewsFox BusinessFox WeatherFox SportsTubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.