Fox News AI Newsletter: Star singer fights AI

– Meghan Trainor's will ensures her voice can't be used by 'spooky' technology after her death- US Air Force confirms first successful AI dogfight- Ever-evolving generative AI brings new, game-changing element to sports landscape

‘THAT’S SPOOKY’: Meghan Trainor is one of many stars wary of artificial intelligence. Earlier this month at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Trainor shared her thoughts on the technology with Fox News Digital.

AI DOGFIGHT: The U.S. Air Force on Wednesday publicly confirmed the first successful dogfight between a fighter jet piloted by artificial intelligence and a human-piloted aircraft.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sports leagues and brands are constantly exploring advancements in technology and its potential impact on their respective end products. Many sports properties work within the content management and distribution space.

WAR TECH: Some of Israel’s most advanced military technology was on display over the weekend when its multi-level aerial defense array led the way in striking down an estimated 99% of the more than 350 drones, rockets and missiles that were fired by Iran in an unprecedented attack on the Jewish state.

JUST SAY NO: The Department of Homeland Security and the Customs and Border Protection Agency can leverage the power of artificial intelligence to identify the trucks, boats and planes trying to sneak fentanyl into the country.

