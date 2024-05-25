Fox News AI Newsletter: Randy Travis gets voice back

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– Randy Travis, wife Mary thank AI for giving him his voice back: ‘It’s been magical’- NH political consultant behind AI-powered Biden robocalls hit with 24 criminal charges, $6M fine- Scarlett Johansson AI controversy takes turn as agent says another actress was hired for ChatGPT voice: report

MAGIC VOICE: Randy Travis and his wife Mary are still in awe of the artificial intelligence that allowed him to sing again.

DROPPING THE HAMMER: Steve Kramer admitted to commissioning robocalls that used artificial intelligence to generate a voice similar to President Biden encouraging recipients not to participate in the primary.

VOCAL DISCORD: New revelations from an agent for the actress who voiced “Sky” for ChatGPT have thrown a twist into the public dispute between Scarlett Johansson and OpenAI.

‘WORLD-CLASS JOURNALISM’: ChatGPT creator OpenAI has inked a multi-year deal with News Corp. to utilize the global media firm’s content in its generative artificial intelligence products.

