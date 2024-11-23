FOX Technology 

Fox News AI Newsletter: Mr. Miyagi’s dramatic return

Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio in a scene from The Karate Kid

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– ‘Cobra Kai’ used AI to bring back ‘Karate Kid’ character in controversial ‘nightmare’ scene- Nvidia stock dips despite optimistic forecast for ‘Age of AI’- AI-powered dog robot sniffs out invasive fire ants

Pat Morita sitting in a chair

WAX ON, WAX OFF: Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” used artificial intelligence to bring back the most influential character in the “Karate Kid” universe — the late Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi.

‘AGE OF AI’: Nvidia released its earnings report on Wednesday and projected that fourth-quarter sales were above Wall Street estimates, but investors balked as those figures fell short of the lofty expectations the artificial intelligence giant has garnered during its historic rise.

robot dog 1

K-9 PEST PATROL: High-tech canines are being trained to sniff out invasive fire ants, using artificial intelligence to identify their nests with remarkable precision. This breakthrough could change the way we manage invasive species and protect our environment.

MACHINE BIAS: On Tuesday, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights released presidentially-mandated guidance that lays out how schools’ use of artificial intelligence can be discriminatory toward minority and transgender students, “likely” opening them up to federal investigations.

This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on November 16, 2023 shows an AI girl generator in front of an image of school busses. When Ellis, a 14-year-old from Texas, woke up one October morning with several missed calls and texts, they were all about the same thing: nude images of her circulating on social media. That she had not actually taken the pictures didn't make a difference, as artificial intelligence makes so-called "deepfakes" more and more realistic. The source images of Ellis and a friend, also a victim, were lifted from Instagram, their faces then placed on naked bodies below. Other students -- all girls -- were also targeted, with the photos shared with other classmates on Snapchat. 

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FacebookInstagramYouTubeTwitterLinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News FirstFox News OpinionFox News LifestyleFox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox NewsFox BusinessFox WeatherFox SportsTubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.