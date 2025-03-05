Fox News AI Newsletter: Judge denies Musk’s move against OpenAI
Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
– Federal judge denies Musk move to block OpenAI’s shift to for-profit model
– Federal judge chooses not to sanction lawyer who admitted using AI in mistake-filled brief
– New malware exploits fake updates to steal data
MUSK’S MOVE BLOCKED: A California judge denied Elon Musk’s move to halt OpenAI’s efforts to convert it into a for-profit entity, saying in a ruling that the SpaceX and Tesla CEO hadn’t met “the high burden required for a preliminary injunction.”
‘DOWNFALLS’ OF AI: A federal judge has declined to impose sanctions on an attorney who submitted a brief that contained incorrect case citations and quotes generated by artificial intelligence.
DEFEND YOUR DATA: Windows has always been a favorite target for hackers, but it seems they have now figured out how to actively target Macs as well. We’ve seen an alarming rise in malware affecting Mac computers, stealing personal data and cryptocurrency.
Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION
Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.