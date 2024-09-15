Fox News AI Newsletter: James Earl Jones’ controversial decision

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– James Earl Jones’ controversial AI decision will let Darth Vader live on, but it raises concerns among actors- China opts out of international blueprint to stop AI race in weapons development- Majority of Americans don’t trust AI-generated election information, poll finds

A NEW HOPE: Jones, who died Monday at the age of 93, provided the voice of the character in the franchise, and now, through artificial intelligence, his signature voice and performance can live on.

BEIJING BELLIGERENCE: China this week chose not to sign onto an international “blueprint” agreed to by some 60 nations, including the U.S., that looked to establish guardrails when employing artificial intelligence for military use.

AI AND YOUR VOTE: Most Americans do not believe artificial intelligence (AI) is trustworthy for election information.

TOUCHY-FEELY ROBOT: In a groundbreaking development, scientists have found a way to give robots a sense of touch without relying on expensive artificial skin. This innovation, spearheaded by a team from the German Aerospace Centre, could revolutionize human-robot interactions and make robots more adaptable and intuitive to use.

