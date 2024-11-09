Fox News AI Newsletter: ‘It might kill us all’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

‘MIGHT KILL US ALL’: Hugh Grant’s new film, “Heretic,” has an unexpected announcement about artificial intelligence in the final credits. Variety reported there is a message that says, “No generative AI was used in the making of this film.” The film’s directors, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, made their feelings about the technology clear in comments with the outlet.

BLOCKING BEIJING: The Biden administration this week finalized steps to block Americans from investing in a range of advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, being developed in China.

ON THE ATTACK: Anduril Industries recently announced the launch of two advanced drones, the Bolt and Bolt-M, which are designed to enhance military operations through cutting-edge technology.

APPLE’S BIG UNVEILING: Apple’s week of Mac announcements kicked off Oct. 28, and all the reveals are now official. The lineup includes a refreshed iMac with the new M4 chip and updated color options, plus redesigned accessories — keyboard, mouse and trackpad — now featuring USB-C ports.

