Fox News AI Newsletter: Helping DOGE cut waste

Kevin
Elon Musk

– How AI can help Trump and DOGE cut waste, CEO explains
– Taco Bell shows off AI ‘coach’ following massive digital tech investment
– Tax scam alert: How to protect yourself and your tax refund

TARGETING WASTE: Albert Invent CEO Nick Talken shared how his artificial intelligence platform saves thousands of scientists time and money on “Mornings with Maria,” saying government can also benefit from the technology.

GRAB A ‘BYTE’: It was a big week for Yum Brands’ Taco Bell as executives from the fast-food giant held its annual Live Más LIVE event in New York City, showcased new labor-saving technology, and announced an investment of $1 billion into digital and technology.

An exterior view of a Taco Bell restaurant on Telegraph Avenue

AVOID IRS SCAMS: Tax season is upon us, and while many of you are preparing to file your returns, it’s crucial to be aware of the ever-evolving world of tax scams.

tax scam 1

GOLDEN VOICE: A producer for the Oscar-winning film, “The Brutalist,” is defending the production’s use of artificial intelligence.

Close up of D.J. Gugenheim

