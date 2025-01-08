Fox News AI Newsletter: FBI’s new warning about AI-driven scams that are after your cash
– FBI’s new warning about AI-driven scams that are after your cash
– Nvidia CEO: ‘The ChatGPT moment for general robotics is just around the corner’
– AI detects ovarian cancer better than human experts in new study
BEWARE DEEPFAKE SCAMS: The FBI is issuing a warning that criminals are increasingly using generative AI technologies, particularly deepfakes, to exploit unsuspecting individuals. This alert serves as a reminder of the growing sophistication and accessibility of these technologies and the urgent need for vigilance in protecting ourselves from potential scams.
ROBOTICS ERA: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the artificial intelligence revolution is on the verge of delivering breakthroughs in robotics at the annual Consumer Electronics Show conference in Las Vegas.
HIGH-TECH HEALTH: In a new study led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, AI models do a better job of detecting ovarian cancer than human doctors.
TERSE VERSE: OpenAI founder Sam Altman rang in the new year with a short missive posing questions and concerns about the future of artificial intelligence.
CUSTOMIZE YOUR EMOJI: Genmoji, a clever blend of “generative AI” and “emoji,” is Apple’s latest addition to its Apple Intelligence suite. This feature harnesses the power of on-device artificial intelligence to generate custom emoji based on your text descriptions.
