Fox News AI Newsletter: Elon Musk: Tesla can be $20 trillion company

– Elon Musk thinks Tesla can be a $20 trillion company: Kyle Wool
– Google has changed, it’s a ‘new company’: Mark Mahaney
– ‘Family Ties’ star Justine Bateman says Hollywood’s use of new tech is ‘motivated by greed’
‘PUT A C3PO IN EVERY HOME’: Dominari Financial CEO Kyle Wool is breaking down Elon Musk’s bold words on the earnings call.
‘NEW COMPANY’: Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney explains why Google’s stock is sinking on ‘Varney & Co.’
‘NOT THE FUTURE’: “Family Ties” star Justine Bateman is launching a new film festival that will require that entrants not use any artificial intelligence, as part of her ongoing pushback against the technology in Hollywood.
‘GAME OVER’: Artificial Intelligence protections for interactive entertainment companies like Activision have led video game performers with SAG-AFTRA to strike.
‘IRRATIONAL EXUBERANCE’: Venture capitalist says massive investment in artificial intelligence will result in more losers than winners.
