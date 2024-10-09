Fox News AI Newsletter: Creepy yet helpful robot is ready to assist

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– Pioneers of AI win Nobel Prize in physics for laying the groundwork of machine learning

– Uber is shifting to EV, and AI will assist drivers making the change

– Expert warns UN’s role in AI regulation could lead to safety overreach

– NEO Beta: A home-use humanoid robot with advanced features for safety and personalized help

FOUNDATIONAL WORK: Two pioneers of artificial intelligence — John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton — won the Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for helping to create the building blocks of machine learning that are revolutionizing the way we work and live, but also create new threats for humanity.

UBER EV: Ride-sharing platform Uber on Tuesday announced that the company is taking new steps to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) on its platform.

‘BETTER JOB’: The United Nations (U.N.) advisory body on artificial intelligence (AI) last week issued seven recommendations to address AI-related risks, but an expert told Fox News Digital the points do not cover critical areas of concern.

MOVE-IN READY: Are you ready to have a humanoid robot in your home that could help with everyday tasks and make life just a little bit easier? Well, get ready to meet NEO Beta. This innovative humanoid robot from 1X Technologies, an OpenAI-backed Norwegian firm, is designed specifically for home environments, and it’s about to change the way we interact with technology in our daily lives.

