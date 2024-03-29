Fox News AI Newsletter: Country superstar praises state AI legislation protecting musicians

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

‘AMAZING PRECEDENT’: Luke Bryan is celebrating new protections from artificial intelligence for musicians in Nashville.

ELECTION THREAT: Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton described herself as a victim of election disinformation during a panel discussion on Thursday, and warned that the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) will make her experience “look primitive.”

LEVEL UP: Google has developed an artificial intelligence system that can play video games like a human and take orders from players and could eventually even have real-world implications down the line.

DR. AI: Studies have shown that up to 10% of doctors are now using ChatGPT, a large language model (LLM) made by OpenAI — but just how accurate are its responses?

HYBRID WORK: Employees have positive views about returning to the office but expect it to look and feel differently than it did before the pandemic to accommodate hybrid arrangements as well as facilitating new artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, according to a new study by Cisco.

