Fox News AI Newsletter: China gains ground

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– US must win AI race as China gains ground: ‘Lead is not as big as it once was,’ OpenAI exec warns

– How does AI keep the US safe amid world conflict?

– AI scammers pretending to be Brad Pitt con woman out of $850,000

AMERICA MUST WIN: OpenAI’s Chris Lehane is warning of America’s shrinking lead in the artificial intelligence space as the company releases its economic blueprint and policy proposals for the U.S.

KEEPING US SAFE: Booz Allen Hamilton CEO Horacio Rozanski unpacks global unrest in the Middle East despite the Israel-Hamas deal and the impact of artificial intelligence on defense on “The Claman Countdown.”

‘ONCE UPON A TIME’: A happily-ever-after with someone a woman believed was Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt quickly turned into a living nightmare.

AI TRANSFORMER HOMES: AC Future, a leading developer of AI-enabled sustainable living solutions, has partnered with world-renowned Italian design house Pininfarina to create a groundbreaking collection of transformable living spaces. This innovative collaboration has resulted in three distinct products: AI-THd (AI Transformer Home Drivable), AI-THu (AI Transformer Home Unit) and AI-THt (AI Transformer Home Trailer).

