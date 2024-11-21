Fox News AI Newsletter: Chatbot’s disturbing message

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

‘PLEASE DIE’: Google’s AI chatbot Gemini is at the center of another controversy after a user reported a shocking answer in a conversation about challenges aging adults face. A graduate student in Michigan was told “please die” by the artificial intelligence chatbot, CBS News first reported.

‘LAST TO GO’ Ben Affleck is getting a lot of attention for his views on artifical intelligence. Last week, the actor spoke at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha 2024 investor summit, taking time to share his thoughts on how AI will affect the entertainment industry. “Movies will be one of the last things, if everything gets replaced, to be replaced by AI,” he explained.

HERE COMES THE BOOM: Circle Squared Alternative Investments founder Jeff Sica explains how President-elect Donald Trump policies will aid the construction of A.I data centers on ‘Varney & Co.’

CHINESE STRENGTH: China’s Shanghai Kepler Robotics is making waves in the world of humanoid robotics with its innovative Forerunner series. Its latest humanoid robot, the Forerunner K2, has quickly become a hot topic, showcasing Kepler’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what robots can do.

