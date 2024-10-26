Fox News AI Newsletter: Bureaucrats ordered to use AI

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– Federal agencies ordered to use ‘most powerful’ AI systems in first-ever National Security Memo on AI- US is ‘so far behind’ in electricity needed for AI, Kevin O’Leary says- Nicolas Cage warns Hollywood actors that AI ‘wants to take your instrument’

MANAGING RISKS: The U.S. National Security Council released on Thursday its first-ever memo on artificial intelligence, ordering federal agencies to use the “most powerful” AI systems while balancing the risks associated with the new technology.

‘SO FAR BEHIND’: O’Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary said the U.S. is “so far behind” in the electricity needed for AI.

SOUNDING THE ALARM’: Nicolas Cage continues to share his fears about artificial intelligence in Hollywood.

‘FRIGHTENINGLY REALISTIC EXPERIENCES’: A Florida mother is suing the artificial intelligence company Character.AI for allegedly causing the suicide of her 14-year-old son.

