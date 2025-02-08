Fox News AI Newsletter: Bill would ban DeepSeek

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– House reps unveil bill banning DeepSeek from US government devices over alleged ties to Chinese government

– Perplexity AI bids on TikTok, CEO says it’s a win-win for Trump

– Donny Osmond adds AI version of himself as a teen to Las Vegas residency

‘DEEPLY DISTURBING EVIDENCE’: House lawmakers are introducing legislation Thursday to ban the Chinese AI DeepSeek from U.S. government devices, arguing that the software is “directly linked to the Chinese Communist Party” and poses a “five-alarm national security fire.”

AN AMERICAN TIKTOK: The CEO of AI startup Perplexity, Aravind Srinivas, confirmed his company’s bid for TikTok U.S. and said the deal checks all the boxes for investors and President Donald Trump, including an ownership stake for the U.S.

SEEING DOUBLE: Donny Osmond is bringing on a new co-star for his Las Vegas residency: himself.

‘AI POWERHOUSE’ : The White House is opening its artificial intelligence plan up to Americans to contribute policy ideas to the Trump administration to ensure that the United States is “the undeniable leader” in AI technology.

PEDAL TO THE METAL: For a commander on the battlefield, a split second of decision advantage can determine the difference between victory and defeat. In every battlespace, AI is critical to enabling action at the speed of kinetic and non-kinetic conflict. It is already being successfully applied to rapid data processing, target recognition, combat simulation, countering drones and strategic decision-making for defense missions. And looking across current conflict zones and hot spots, we need its benefits faster than ever before, in environments from urban terrain to cyber, sea and space.

TAKING CHARGE: Sylvester Stallone is the latest celebrity embracing artificial intelligence. The “Rocky” star invested, along with several others, in Largo.ai , an AI-driven analytics platform for film, TV and advertising, raising $7.5 million in financing for the company.

