Fox News AI Newsletter: Artificial intelligence-designed drug

– AI-designed drug for inflammatory bowel disease enters human clinical trials: ‘A significant need’- White House: Developers of ‘powerful AI systems’ now have to report safety test results to the government- House lawmakers to shine light on how AI can make Congress ‘more efficient’

HIGH-TECH HEALTH: Inflammatory bowel disease impacts 1.6 million people in the U.S. — and a new artificial intelligence-generated drug could help alleviate symptoms.

AI SAFETY: The White House says “developers of the most powerful AI systems” will now have to report AI safety test results to the Department of Commerce in the wake of an executive order issued by President Biden aimed at “managing the risks” of the technology.

HIGH-TECH HILL: A top House Republican lawmaker is eyeing the opportunities and risks of integrating artificial intelligence technology into the day-to-day operations of the U.S. Congress.

‘MEMORY RESTORED’: Restoring your memories of a vague childhood toy, movie, video game or book that’s been on the tip of your tongue for years could be as simple as plugging a couple of sentences into a chatbot, some users say.

WARTIME AI: Israel’s Defense Ministry is taking advantage of its country’s vibrant high-tech scene to create an artificial intelligence-driven information platform that will help keep track of the increasingly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, even as Israeli troops continue to battle the Iranian-backed Islamist terror group Hamas, Fox News Digital has learned.

‘BAD-FAITH ACTORS’: The estate of late comedian George Carlin has filed a lawsuit against a media company that used artificial intelligence to create a comedy special impersonating his iconic style.

