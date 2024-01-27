Fox News AI Newsletter: America’s role in Ukraine’s unbelievable AI military development

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Experts highlight American role in Ukraine's unbelievable AI military development- Will AI ever outsmart humans? In some ways, it already has- Baltimore union denies school principal went on 'ungrateful Black kids' rant, calls it an AI fraud

FORMIDABLE WARRIORS: Ukraine’s artificial intelligence (AI) development continues at a frightening pace beyond that of even tech giants in the U.S. and China as the war with Russia lurches toward a third year, but experts highlighted America’s critical role in helping that rapid advance.

VICTOR-AI SECRET: Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Google Cloud announced a multi-year partnership that will allow the popular retailer to use Google’s artificial intelligence technology to create a personalized shopping experience.

TECH THREATS: Concerns about AI interfering with the 2024 elections are well-founded, yet not unprecedented in recent history. In 1975, the Asilomar Conference on Recombinant DNA foreshadowed today’s AI concerns.

AI RESUME HELP: The rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools has nearly half of job seekers utilizing such tools to help improve their resumes according to a new survey from Canva.

ROBOT DOES DINNER: Have you ever wished you had a helper who could do anything you asked, such as cleaning, cooking, shopping, tutoring, or even guarding your house? Well, now you can, thanks to 1X, the Norwegian company that created EVE, the humanoid robot that can perform a range of tasks.

COMING CLEAN: Businesses of all sizes are integrating artificial intelligence into their systems to varying degrees as more companies embrace the rapidly evolving technology.

NOT REAL: The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says it is investigating a robocall with a fake voice of President Biden urging voters there not to participate in Tuesday’s presidential primary and instead “save” their votes for November.

