Fox News AI Newsletter: Amazon’s $4B bet on an AI startup
Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
– Amazon invests $4B in AI startup rival to OpenAI
– Free travel planner? Use AI for your next trip
– Stanford prof accused of using AI to fake testimony in Minnesota case against conservative YouTuber
AI INVESTMENT: Anthropic announced Friday that the company is receiving a $4 billion investment from Amazon to help advance the startup’s efforts to develop artificial intelligence systems.
SMART PLANNING: Here are a few ways to turn AI into your travel agent. There’s a whole industry of paid sites; however, this list of AI sites are free to use to plan your next trip.
IN HOT WATER: A Stanford University “misinformation expert” has been accused of using artificial intelligence to craft testimony later used by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in a politically-charged case.
Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.