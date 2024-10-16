Fox News AI Newsletter: AI-powered scam targets Gmail users

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

– AI-powered scam targets 2.5 billion Gmail users in sophisticated phishing attacks

– AI sector frustrated by Congress’ slow pace keeping up with the advanced tech

– Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s Robovan, Robotaxi, humanoid robots

AI-POWERED SCAM: Gmail is used by nearly 2.5 billion users worldwide, making it a frequent target for scammers. If you use Gmail, you’ve probably encountered phishing emails impersonating popular companies like Microsoft, Google, Apple and others. These scams are often easy to spot due to suspicious email addresses and other red flags like poor grammar or urgent requests for personal information. However, a new AI-powered scam is making the rounds, and it’s much harder to detect unless you’re very cautious.

TECH CRUNCH: People close to the growing artificial intelligence sector say the industry is frustrated with the pace at which Congress is handling the issue.

TESLA’S NEW TECH: Tesla’s recent “We, Robot” event showcased a number of innovations that included the much-anticipated Robovan, the stylish Robotaxi and the humanoid Optimus robot. These autonomous vehicles and robots are set to change how we think about urban transportation, bringing together efficiency, flair and cutting-edge technology.

TASTY TECH: In a groundbreaking development for sustainable agriculture, the world’s first large-scale indoor vertical strawberry farm has opened its doors in Richmond, Virginia. This innovative facility, operated by Plenty Unlimited Inc., opened on Sept. 24, 2024, and is set to revolutionize berry production and pave the way for a more sustainable future in farming.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

FacebookInstagramYouTubeTwitterLinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News FirstFox News OpinionFox News LifestyleFox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox NewsFox BusinessFox WeatherFox SportsTubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.