Fox News AI Newsletter: AI health tech will transform your fitness routine

– Best cutting-edge health and fitness tech from CES 2025

– Nvidia pushes back on Biden admin’s ‘misguided’ AI order

– Biden White House announces ‘final rule’ on AI chip exports before Trump hand-off, drawing industry blowback

FUTURE HEALTH TECH: CES 2025 has once again showcased a remarkable array of health and fitness technology that promises to transform our well-being.

‘UNPRECEDENTED AND MISGUIDED’: Tech giant Nvidia is pushing back on a new executive order by the Biden administration that seeks to prevent artificial intelligence technologies developed in the U.S. from falling into the hands of adversarial countries.

‘CHIP’ ON THEIR SHOULDER: The Biden White House on Monday announced its “final rule” placing export controls on artificial intelligence chips before President-elect Donald Trump takes office next week, drawing swift condemnation from industry leaders who argue the Democratic administration is effectively undermining America’s leadership in the emerging technology.

‘LEAD THE WORLD’: President Biden on Tuesday signed an ambitious executive order that he says will keep both national security and climate change in mind while fast-tracking the build-out of large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

HOTTEST TICKET IN TOWN: A select group of tech industry titans and venture capitalists will gather in Washington, D.C., this week to welcome the incoming Trump administration and celebrate new opportunities for global innovation in artificial intelligence and entrepreneurship.

CUTTING-EDGE HUMANOID TECH: Chinese startup Pudu Robotics has unveiled its latest creation, the D9 humanoid robot, designed to revolutionize the way we work and interact with machines.

