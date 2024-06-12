Fox News AI Newsletter: AI for your iPhone

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– Siri gets overhaul as Apple goes all in on AI connected to ChatGPT- Most downloaded news app in America with ties to China highlights dangers of AI- AI is coming to iPhone next: 5 powerful things you can already do with iOS 17

APPLE’S AI MOMENT: iOS, which is the operating system that runs on your iPhone, is receiving what can be considered the biggest upgrade to date.

IPHONE BOOSTER: If you just bought an iPhone 15, your phone will come with iOS 17 already installed. But if you have an older iPhone, you’ll need to update your phone to take advantage of these new features.

EVIL AI: The Islamic Republic of Iran’s use of artificial intelligence to crack down on its populace is having a particular impact on the freedoms of Iranian women.

REALER THAN REAL: “Top Gun” producer Jerry Bruckheimer sees the overall benefit of artificial intelligence.

AI TRUTH CHECK: NewsBreak is one of the most downloaded news apps in the U.S. with more than 50 million monthly users. However, according to a Reuters report, the company is spreading misinformation through artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content. The report also highlights that NewsBreak has roots in China, with its technology being maintained in Beijing and receiving funding from a Chinese company that allegedly works for the country’s military.

