Fox News AI Newsletter: AI exoskeletons assist performance
– AI-driven exoskeleton lightens your load, elevates performance
– Google will mandate disclosure of digitally altered election ads
– ‘AI for Mayor’: Wyoming man speaks out after intel firm throws roadblock in bot’s landmark campaign
ROBOTIC POWER WEAR: A groundbreaking AI-powered exoskeleton developed by researchers at North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill promises to be a game-changer for individuals with mobility issues.
ELECTION SEASON: Google on Monday announced that it will have a mandatory requirement for advertisers to disclose election ads that use digitally altered content in depictions of real or realistic-looking people or events.
‘AI FOR MAYOR’: A Wyoming man who filed for the state capital’s mayor’s race as an AI bot named “VIC” spoke to Fox News Digital this week about VIC’s landmark candidacy and a breaking setback he encountered moments before taping.
SAFEGUARD SUMMER SOJOURNS: A new study by online protection company McAfee has identified the top five destinations most frequently targeted by cybercriminals for online booking scams.
