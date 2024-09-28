Fox News AI Newsletter: AI bad actors ‘not very Christian’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– ‘CHiPs’ star Erik Estrada says certain people using AI are not ‘very Christian’- Las Vegas Sphere’s robot is seen ‘learning about humans’ from her interactions with guests- OpenAI reportedly looking to strip control from nonprofit board, go for-profit in restructuring

‘CAN DESTROY LIVES’: During an interview with Fox News Digital, the 75-year-old actor and “Divine Renovation” host acknowledged the benefits of AI but cautioned that the new technology is also frequently being used for nefarious purposes.

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS: Meet Aura, a humanoid robot that serves as a “spokesbot” at the Sphere located at Las Vegas’ Venetian Resort.

CHANGE IN STATUS: OpenAI is working on a corporate restructuring plan that would pull control from the ChatGPT creator’s nonprofit board and transform the organization into primarily a for-profit entity, according to a report from Reuters.

DEEPFAKE IMPERSONATOR: Authorities are investigating a mysterious “deepfake” video call that successfully impersonated a Ukrainian high official.

