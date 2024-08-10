Fox News AI Newsletter: Actors take on ‘AI fraudsters’

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

– SAG president Fran Drescher slams ‘AI fraudsters’ as congressional bill on deepfakes receives massive support- AI advancements can be both a tool and a threat, cybersecurity officials say- Olympic swimming pool heated by AI data center

‘HUGE WIN’: A new bill on artificial intelligence deepfakes introduced by a bipartisan group of senators is bringing together actors, studios, and tech companies. SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland told Fox News Digital that “from our point of view, this is absolutely crucial. The timing is now, and it’s desperately needed.”

TWO-EDGED SWORD: Cybersecurity experts say ransomware attacks have increased substantially in recent years.

MAKING A SPLASH: The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has spurred demand for data centers which put out massive amounts of heat, one of which is putting excess heat to use at the Paris Summer Olympics.

END OF TOUCH?: It seems like AI is taking over every aspect of our lives, and now it’s coming for our massages, too. Companies like Phillonlabs and Aescape are leading the charge.

