eVTOL prototype promises 150 mph city-to-city hops

Vertical Aerospace, a U.K.-based company in the aerospace industry, has recently unveiled its latest full-scale eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) prototype, the VX4.

This development marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward creating sustainable urban air mobility solutions.

The VX4 is the most advanced eVTOL aircraft developed by Vertical Aerospace, featuring proprietary technology and components from strategic partners.

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS – SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER – THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

The technology behind VX4

The VX4 is an eVTOL UAM (urban air mobility) aircraft designed to carry one pilot and four passengers. It features a cruise speed of 150 mph and a range of 100 miles, making it ideal for quick urban commutes. The aircraft can handle a payload of 992 pounds and is supported by eight low-noise propellers and eight electric motors.

Large windows and a skylight enhance the passenger experience, providing spectacular views during flight. The VX4 features a high gull wing configuration with flaps and ailerons, and its wing ends serve dual purposes as winglets and anhedral surfaces. The tail is configured in a V shape with rudders, and under the tail, VHF antennas offer aerodynamic benefits at high angles.

The VX4 has a wingspan is 49 feet, 2 inches. Its length is 42 feet, 8 inches. And its height is 13 feet, 1 inch. Its retractable tricycle-wheeled landing gear ensures smooth landings and takeoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

THE CRAZY 2-IN-1 ELECTRIC VEHICLE COMES EQUIPPED WITH 2-SEAT AIRCRAFT HIDDEN INSIDE

A technological leap in eVTOL design

The VX4 prototype represents a major advancement in eVTOL technology, showcasing a 20% increase in power-to-weight ratio compared to its predecessors. The VX4 is the first prototype to incorporate Vertical’s proprietary battery technology, which was developed at the Vertical Energy Centre. This new battery system is the most powerful and the lightest produced by the company to date.

Vertical Aerospace has collaborated with several global aerospace partners, including GKN Aerospace, Honeywell and Leonardo, to integrate advanced technologies into the VX4. Approximately 60% of the aircraft’s components come from these strategic partners, which has been crucial in enhancing the aircraft’s overall performance.

HOW TO STOP ANNOYING ROBOCALLS

THIS FLYING ELECTRIC VEHICLE BREAKS RECORD WITH 523-MILE NONSTOP FLIGHT

The VX4 is designed for safety

Safety is paramount in the VX4’s design. It incorporates Distributed Electric Propulsion, which provides redundancy for enhanced safety. With multiple propellers and motors, the aircraft can safely land even if one or more components fail. The use of electric batteries and motors, with fewer moving parts, makes the VX4 not only less complex but also more reliable than traditional petroleum-fueled aircraft. This focus on safety and efficiency positions the VX4 as a leading contender in the future of urban air mobility.

KURT’S PICKS: EARLY LABOR DAY DEALS

REVOLUTIONARY FLYING CAR PROMISES HIGHWAY SPEEDS AND 3-HOUR FLIGHTS

How the VX4 could transform your daily commute

The VX4 is designed to offer a luxurious and sustainable travel option that could soon be accessible to you and me. Its goal is to offer a quieter, more efficient alternative to traditional helicopters and ground transportation, potentially reducing travel time and congestion in busy urban areas. What this means for you is the possibility of swift, eco-friendly daily commutes across your city.

Vertical Aerospace’s collaboration with major airlines and operators, such as Virgin Atlantic and American Airlines, indicates that you might soon have the opportunity to experience eVTOL flights as part of your travel itineraries. This integration into existing airline networks could make eVTOLs a common feature in the travel landscape, offering a seamless and efficient way to reach your destination.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

The company’s path to certification and commercialization

We reached out to Vertical Aerospace about this article, and Chief Technology Officer Michael Cervenka offered this statement: “Our new most advanced and powerful full-scale VX4 prototype is now undergoing piloted flight testing at our Vertical Flight Test Centre in the Cotswolds, UK. And we are making good progress towards certification, which will ultimately lead to seeing the VX4 in UK skies as well as around the world.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“We are in a position where eVTOLs are going from exciting, but distant, prospect to emerging reality for people. They offer a solution to many of the problems faced by people in urban areas – pollution, congestion, noise – and we think there will be a significant appetite for them. As with any new form of transport, we know there will be questions from the public about safety, but our eVTOL will be held to the highest safety standards in the world – the same as commercial airliners.”

Vertical Aerospace soars with $6 billion in pre-orders for VX4

Vertical Aerospace has already secured 1,500 pre-orders for the VX4, valued at an impressive $6 billion. These orders come from major airlines and operators across four continents, including Virgin Atlantic, American Airlines and Bristow Group. The strong interest from these industry leaders underscores the trust and confidence in Vertical’s innovative approach to urban air mobility.

TRY CYBERGUY’S NEW GAMES (CROSSWORDS, WORD SEARCHES, TRIVIA AND MORE!)

Kurt’s key takeaways

Imagine a world where your daily commute is not only faster but also environmentally friendly. This is the promise of the VX4, offering a luxurious and efficient alternative to traditional travel methods. With its quiet operation and advanced design, the VX4 is poised to transform urban mobility, making it accessible and appealing to everyone.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When eVTOL options like the VX4 become available, are you ready and willing to embrace this new mode of urban transportation for your daily commutes? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Follow Kurt on his social channels:

FacebookYouTubeInstagram

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data-removal services?How do I remove my private data from the internet?

New from Kurt:

Try CyberGuy’s new games (crosswords, word searches, trivia and more!)Get Kurt’s early Labor Day deals

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.