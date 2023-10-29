Everyday tech hacks: from phone shortcuts to webcam magic

You don’t know what you don’t know. Sounds obvious, but when it comes to tech, that means you might be missing out on features that you’d love if only you knew about them.

Take the hidden apps on your phone. I don’t know why developers don’t talk about these more.

SMART TECH LIFE HACKS TO SAVE YOU TIME AND KEEP YOU SAFE

I make it my mission to tell you about all those little time-savers, productivity helpers and annoyance stoppers built into your everyday devices. Here are three I bet you’ll use again and again.

I write about the latest tech gear, security alerts and digital life hacks in my daily emails. Join 600K+ who get the Current each day. It’s free!

3 LIFESAVING TECH ESSENTIALS FOR EVERY SCHOOL CHILD — PARENTS, READ THIS NOW

Clean up your photos the fast way

Your iPhone has a “duplicate photos” folder where you can merge any doubles. It’s so easy to use. Here’s how:

Open the Photos app and select Albums.Scroll down and select Duplicates. It’s under Utilities.You can select all of them by hitting Select > Select all > Merge, or select individual photos and tap Merge.Confirm your choice and take back some storage space.

On Android, open the Files by Google app, then select Clean. If you don’t have it, download it for free from the Google Play Store.

Tap Confirm and free up > See junk files and select what you want to remove. When you’re ready, tap Clear > Clear.

That’s all it takes to remove screenshots, memes, duplicates and other junk hiding among the photos you care about.

Protect your beauty sleep

Sure, you know about “Do Not Disturb,” but are you aware you can set it to activate during certain hours automatically?

Let’s say you’ve got your nightly wind-down routine. You can set “Do Not Disturb” to automatically turn on an hour before bedtime and off when you usually wake up. No more late-night pings or dings that tempt you to check your phone.

GOODBYE PASSWORDS! GOOGLE JUST MADE A HUGE SECURITY CHANGE – WILL IT STICK?

For iPhone Users:

Open Settings > Focus > Do Not Disturb.Scroll to the Set a Schedule section and tap Add Schedule. Here, select Time and set the From and To times that you want your phone to be in this zen-like state.Want calls from certain people to come through? Under Allow Notifications, select People > Add People and choose from your Contacts list.

For Android Users:

Swipe down from the top of your screen and hit that gear icon.Find Do Not Disturb. Different Androids have this in slightly different places, but it’s often under Sound or Notifications. Tap Do Not Disturb.Look for an option like Turn on automatically or Schedule. Set your start and end times there.Look for the Allow exceptions option to let important contacts reach you.

Pro tip: If you don’t want to sleep with a watch or fitness tracker because it’s uncomfortable, check out the Withings Sleep Tracking Pad. It fits under your mattress and tracks your sleep cycles and heart rate. It can also detect snoring and breathing disturbances.

Use your webcam to scan docs

Your webcam is good for more than video meetings. Use it as a scanner when you need to get a document onto your computer and don’t want to go through the steps of taking a photo, sending it to yourself and formatting it.

On a Mac, open Photo Booth. Place your document in front of the webcam and line it up on the screen. Hit the red photo icon to take a picture. It will then appear in the bottom right corner. Drag it onto your desktop for safekeeping.On a Windows PC, open the Camera app. Line up your document in front of the webcam, then hit the white camera icon to snap a photo. Your photo will appear in the bottom right corner. Click it, then the three dots in the upper right. Choose Open folder to see where it’s stored on your computer.

Get my podcast

“Kim Komando Today” is a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts using my last name. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

PODCAST PICK: Food delivery bomb prank, Amazon passkeys & hidden Airbnb cam

Plus, hear about a man who tattoos his online trolls’ faces on himself in a unique payback plot. Do you lurk on your ex’s social profiles? I reveal the science behind why we do it — even if it’s not good for you. Also, Amazon shopping hacks for snagging deals and tips to ace voice typing.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Listen on 425+ radio stations or get the podcast. And join over 400,000 people who get her free 5-minute daily email newsletter.

Copyright 2024, WestStar Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved.