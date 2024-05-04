Electric humanoid robot poised to shake up the job market

Boston Dynamics has unveiled a groundbreaking achievement in the ever-evolving robotics landscape.

Supported by visionary research and decades of practical experience, this new electric robot marks a significant leap forward.

Boston Dynamics unveils electric Atlas

The Massachusetts-based robotics company bid farewell to the hydraulic Atlas and revealed its successor — a fully electric Atlas robot designed for real-world applications.

With Spot, Stretch and now Atlas, Boston Dynamics is at the forefront of shaping the next commercial frontier.

What is new about the electric Atlas?

Atlas 2.0 surpasses its predecessors in strength and versatility. Unlike the last-generation hydraulic Atlas (HD Atlas), which could already lift and maneuver heavy, irregular objects, the new Atlas features even greater capabilities.

Boston Dynamics is also exploring new gripper variations to meet diverse manipulation needs in commercial environments. In the company’s short teaser video, the robot gracefully rises from the floor and walks away.

The role of the electric humanoid robot in the future

The new electric Atlas represents the culmination of years of innovation. While traditionally focused on legged robots, Boston Dynamics recognizes that the humanoid form factor isn’t limiting. Its electric Atlas moves efficiently, unconstrained by the human range of motion and can rotate 360 degrees at all of its joints.

Atlas 2.0 will tackle dull, dirty and dangerous tasks in real-world commercial and industrial applications. Hyundai’s next-generation factories will be the initial proving ground. In addition, Boston Dynamics plans to sell the latest humanoid robot, but the price has yet to be disclosed.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Boston Dynamics has retired the hydraulic Atlas and introduced its fully electric successor. The electric Atlas surpasses its predecessors in strength and versatility, moving efficiently and unconstrained by human limitations. As it tackles dull, dirty and dangerous tasks in real-world applications, it’s poised to revolutionize industries, starting with Hyundai’s next-generation factories.

