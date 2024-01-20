Electric air taxi as quiet as a dishwasher poised to change air travel

What if I told you that you could skip traffic and soar above the city in a sleek futuristic aircraft? We’re talking no traffic jams, no pollution and barely any noise?

Sounds intriguing, right? Well, that is the promise of Supernal, the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company backed by Hyundai Motor Group.

The company has developed the S-A2, a state-of-the-art electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle that promises to revolutionize the way we travel in urban areas. Supernal believes it will set the gold standard for AAM in the future.

I got a close-up look at it in person at the big computer electronics show, and I give it a thumbs up. So, what makes the S-A2 so special? Let’s take a closer look at some of its features and benefits.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

The air taxi’s performance and specs

One of the things that makes the S-A2 stand out from other eVTOL vehicles is its performance and specs. The S-A2 can fly fast and far, carrying up to four passengers and a pilot, while making very little noise.

JAPAN BECOMES THE FIFTH COUNTRY TO REACH THE MOON AFTER ITS SPACECRAFT LANDED ON THE LUNAR SURFACE

The S-A2 can travel between 25 and 40 miles on a single charge, depending on the conditions and the route. It can cruise at speeds of over 120 mph, which is much faster than most cars on the road.

17 RETIRED MILITARY OFFICIALS RAISE ALARM ON BIDEN’S ELECTRIC VEHICLE PUSH

It can also fly at an altitude of 1,500 feet, which is high enough to avoid most obstacles and low enough to enjoy the scenery. And the best part is that the S-A2 is very quiet. It produces less than 65 decibels of noise when it hovers, and less than 45 decibels when it cruises. That’s quieter than a normal dishwasher.

MORE: IS THIS HELICOPTER THAT CAN FLY ITSELF THE ANSWER TO ENDING CHOPPER CRASHES?

How the air taxi’s tilting rotors set it apart

One of the most remarkable aspects of the S-A2 is its eight tilting rotors, which are unique to the industry and solve a number of engineering challenges simultaneously. Each rotor can provide both vertical and horizontal thrust, allowing the vehicle to take off and land vertically like a helicopter, and fly horizontally like a plane. This gives the S-A2 more flexibility and versatility than conventional aircraft.

The eight rotors also offer redundancy in all flight phases, meaning that if one or more rotors fail, the vehicle can still fly safely and land smoothly. This increases the reliability and resilience of the S-A2 and reduces the risk of accidents.

Another benefit of the eight rotors is that they increase the aircraft efficiency by eliminating edgewise rotor flow and the dynamic instability that dedicated lift rotors are prone to. This means that the S-A2 can fly faster and farther while consuming less energy and producing less noise. The S-A2 is powered by all-electric motors, which equates to zero in-flight emissions and contributes to a cleaner and greener environment. The electric motors also reduce the noise level of the vehicle, making it more pleasant for both passengers and bystanders.

MORE: REVOLUTIONARY FLYING SPORTS CAR COMPLETES ITS MAIDEN FLIGHT

Safety above all else

Supernal says safety is a design philosophy — and priority — that runs through every feature of the S-A2. The vehicle is built to meet global aviation safety standards for operation in markets around the world and to comply with the regulations and requirements of different authorities and jurisdictions.

The S-A2 is also certified for Instrument Flight Rules (IFR), which means that it can operate safely at night and in poor visibility conditions, such as fog, rain or snow. This increases the uptime and availability of the vehicle and expands the range of scenarios and situations where it can be used.

Also, the S-A2 is built with multi-system redundancies, which means that it has backup systems for critical functions, such as navigation, communication, power and control. This ensures that the vehicle can cope with any unexpected failures or malfunctions, and maintain a high level of safety and performance.

MORE: WHAT’S NEXT FOR TECH IN 2024

When will the air taxi be available?

Supernal says it is working towards meeting the highest standards of aviation safety for its S-A2 and lowering production costs before launching it in 2028.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt’s key takeaways

Supernal’s S-A2 is pretty impressive and offers a lot of advantages over traditional modes of transportation. It’s fast, quiet, reliable and green. I had the opportunity to see the S-A2 up close at the big computer electronics show, and I was blown away by its design and performance. The S-A2 could just be the future of urban mobility, and I’m excited to see it come to cities around the country in the future.

What do you think about air taxis like the S-A2? Would you ride in one when they become available? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover.

Answers to the most-asked CyberGuy questions:

What is the best way to protect your Mac, Windows, iPhone and Android devices from getting hacked?What is the best way to stay private, secure and anonymous while browsing the web?How can I get rid of robocalls with apps and data removal services?

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.