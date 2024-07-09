Driver gets stuck on Utah mountain after taking Google ‘shortcut’: officials

A driver in Utah got stranded on a mountain after Google Maps suggested a shortcut that led to a rugged dirt road, officials said.

The Wasatch County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post that at about 12:40 a.m. on July 4, a 911 call was made by a stranded driver.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, reported that he was stuck in his Toyota Tercel on the west side of Strawberry Peak, which is located about 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

The driver reportedly told rescue crews he wound up on the rocky dirt road after taking a recommended shortcut from Google between Springville and Vernal, Utah, which are about 167 miles apart.

“Safety is a top priority, and whenever possible we aim to route drivers on paved roads,” a Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “While our investigation has not yet identified a route in Maps that leads to this location, we’ll make any necessary updates to accurately route local drivers.”

Wasatch County Search and Rescue said the driver was not injured but required transportation off the mountain.