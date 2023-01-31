Do’s and Don’ts of charging your phone the right way

We spend so much money on our smartphones, so we want to make sure that we’re giving them the best care possible. One of the biggest things you can do to extend your phone’s life is to make sure it’s being charged properly, and there are a few secrets to doing this that you may not know about.

Here are all the Do’s and Don’ts for charging your smartphone, whether you have an iPhone or Android.

DON’T: Rely on cheap wall plug chargers

Poorly made knock-off chargers can create more problems than they are worth and often without any protection.

Although you may be able to find a charger on Amazon or someplace else at a lower price, those cheaper chargers can actually damage your phone. The high-quality chargers have specifically designed circuits within them that will keep your phone from overcharging, breaking, or overheating, so quality is an important thing to keep in mind when it comes to buying a charger.

Chargers that are made by your phone maker are best along with certified chargers your phone maker certifies. Apple has its own certification process called MFi, short for Made For iPhone, iPad, iPod. Look for the MFi badge on non-Apple chargers and accessories that have been certified by Apple. Android phones need chargers that comply with USB-IF certifications for USB-C specifications.

DO: Take your phone out of its case

Yes, your smartphone case can affect the way your device is being charged. Most of us use cases to differentiate our devices from others and also to give them extra protection in case it’s dropped on the ground accidentally. However, keeping the case on while you’re charging it could cause temperature issues for your device. If your phone heats up too much, it affects its performance later on. Pay attention and see if your phone gets very hot while it’s plugged in, and if it does, take the case off until it’s finished charging.

DON’T: Use your phone while it’s charging

Using your phone while it is charging is one of the worst things you can do. It increases your phone’s temperature significantly, which can put a lot of stress on your battery, screen and processor. You should plug your phone in and leave it alone until it’s finished charging.

DO: Be careful with battery-powered portable chargers

Portable chargers are super convenient, yet they can also cause damage to your phone if you don’t use a quality one. Stay focused on recognizable brands and only products that are certified for safety and compliance. Similar to plug-in chargers, look for compliance from Apple MFi certification for non-Apple accessories. Android devices that plug into USB-C connections require certification from USB-IF.

It is best to get one that has overcharge protection and comes from a reliable brand. We’ve made suggestions for some of the best and most reliable portable chargers available, and you can check them out here.

DON’T: Download battery-draining apps

If you have any type of performance app on your phone meant to monitor your battery life, it’s doing more damage than you realize. These apps are constantly using up power, and your device would be way better off if you delete them.

It’s also important to be mindful of spyware, adware, and malware infecting your phone, as these are constantly draining your battery. Find out how to be on the lookout for malware on your iPhone and Android.

What do you think of these Do’s and Don’ts? We’d love to hear from you.

