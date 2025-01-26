Crooks can’t steal this motorcycle that hides in plain sight

Imagine walking down a busy city street surrounded by the usual urban clutter — graffiti-covered walls, chained bicycles and various pieces of street furniture.

Among these familiar sights, you might pass by what appears to be a nondescript telecom signal box.

But with the push of a button, this unassuming object transforms into a fully functional motorcycle. Welcome to the world of the Nomoto, a revolutionary concept by designer Joey Ruiter that challenges our perception of urban transportation.

I’M GIVING AWAY THE LATEST & GREATEST AIRPODS PRO 2

The invisible motorcycle

The Nomoto, short for “No moto here, buddy,” is a remarkable electric motorcycle concept that blurs the line between vehicle and urban infrastructure. When parked, it looks like nothing more than a graffiti-covered metal box, seamlessly blending into its surroundings.

This camouflage serves a dual purpose. It’s an artistic statement about urban design and a practical solution to bike theft.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WHO CAME UP WITH THIS CRAZY BUT COOL ELECTRIC MONOWHEEL?

How the Nomoto works

The genius of the Nomoto lies in its transformation. At the touch of a button, the seemingly immobile box rises up on wheels, ready to ride. The design eliminates the need for a kickstand because the bodywork lowers itself to sit flush with the ground when parked.

A drop-down cover reveals the handlebars, while flip-up covers on the front and rear boxes provide small storage areas. While the Nomoto’s primary appeal is its unique aesthetic, it’s not just for show. The bike is a fully functional electric scooter, albeit a basic one. It features stealthy headlight and brake light arrangements, though it appears to lack mirrors and indicators.

HOW TO REMOVE YOUR PRIVATE DATA FROM THE INTERNET

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Joey Ruiter: The mind behind the concept

Joey Ruiter is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of design. Known for his minimalistic approach, Ruiter strips products down to their essence, reimagining ordinary objects in extraordinary ways.

His portfolio includes a 215-horsepower watercraft and the Snoped, an upright single-track snow bike with stark, boxy bodywork. Ruiter’s work often polarizes opinion, and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I don’t mind if somebody doesn’t like my work,” he says. “I think the polarization makes it fun.”

The Nomoto embodies this philosophy, challenging our expectations of what a motorcycle should look like and how it should function in an urban environment.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

A PEDAL-ELECTRIC HYBRID THAT’S HALF BIKE, HALF CAR

Kurt’s key takeaways

The Nomoto represents a bold reimagining of urban transportation. It’s a testament to the power of creative design to solve practical problems while challenging our perceptions. While it may never see mass production, the Nomoto serves as an inspiring example of how thinking outside the box — or, in this case, inside a very unusual box — can lead to innovative solutions for city living.

Would you feel comfortable riding a motorcycle that looks completely invisible when parked, trading traditional motorcycle aesthetics for ultimate urban stealth? Let us know what you think by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover

Follow Kurt on his social channels

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.