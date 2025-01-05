Create custom visuals on your iPhone with Image Playground in iOS 18.2

Apple’s new Image Playground feature is an excellent addition to the iPhone, allowing you to easily create custom visuals.

This innovative tool transforms simple text prompts into images or animations in seconds, opening up a world of creativity right at your fingertips.

Ensure compatibility before you start

Before diving in, ensure your iPhone is compatible. Image Playground works on:

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

All iPhone 16 models

How to update software to 18.2 or later on iPhone

To access Image Playground, update to iOS 18.2 or later:

Open Settings

Tap General

Select Software Update

Tap Update Now

Enter your passcode and agree to terms

and Wait for the installation to complete

How to use Image Playground

Once updated, locate the Image Playground app icon on your home screen. It looks like a cute animal in a soap bubble. The app uses Apple Intelligence to combine concepts, text descriptions and people from your photo library to create stylized images. Here’s how to use it:

Open the Image Playground app

Where it says “Describe an image,” go ahead and type a prompt describing the image you want (e.g., “A cat wearing sunglasses”) or add a suggestion from the list

describing the image you want (e.g., “A cat wearing sunglasses”) or Hit Enter and watch as Image Playground generates your image

and watch as Image Playground generates your image Swipe through to select the image you want to use

You can click the three horizontal dots in the circle in the upper right of the screen to copy , duplicate or add caption

in the circle in the upper right of the screen to , or Tap Done when satisfied

when satisfied Click the share icon ( up arrow in the square) in the bottom left to share

( in the bottom left to share You can share via AirDrop, Message or Email, or copy or save image to your iPhone.

Want to make it even more special?

You can create images based on your contacts. Here’s how:

Open the Image Playground app

Click the plus sign in the app.

in the app. Tap “Choose Photo.”

Click on the photo you want to use.

you want to use. Customize it by typing what you want to add (like adding a hat) in the “Describe an image” field.

(like adding a hat) in the “Describe an image” field. Tap the up arrow.

Swipe through the images to choose the one you like.

Tap the selected image and click Done.

and click Tap the “share icon ” (up arrow in the square box) in the lower left of the screen to AirDrop , message or email the image.

” (up arrow in the square box) in the lower left of the screen to , or email the image. You can also copy it or save it to your device.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Image Playground allows anyone with a compatible iPhone to produce unique, personalized images in seconds. While the results may not always perfectly capture reality, the technology is likely to improve over time. This feature opens up new possibilities for digital expression and storytelling right from your pocket.

