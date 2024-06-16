Crazy fast electric robot sets new Rubik’s Cube world record

In the world of robotics, there’s always something new on the horizon, but Mitsubishi Electric has really turned heads this time. Its robot, TOKUFASTbot, which you might find on a regular day carefully wiring motors, has just stepped into the spotlight for a completely different reason.

It’s taken on the Rubik’s Cube and not just played around with it. It’s set a new world record.

This isn’t just about being fast; it’s about redefining what we think robots can do. It’s precision and technology coming together in a way that’s frankly mind-blowing. And it all happened so fast. If you blinked, you probably missed it.

The puzzle phenomenon revisited

So, the Rubik’s Cube. We all know it, right? That colorful little cube that’s been twisting our brains since the ’80s. Fast-forward to the early 2000s, and it was back in the limelight, captivating a whole new generation. It’s not just about making each side match; it’s about the journey there. It takes logic, patience and some nimble fingers at play.

And let’s not forget “speedcubing.” It’s like the Olympics for puzzle solvers, where every tiny tick of the clock can make or break a world record. It’s this thrill that keeps the cube turning in hands all over the world.

A record shattered

The human record for solving the Rubik’s Cube, an impressive 3.13 seconds, was set by Max Park in 2023. However, Mitsubishi Electric’s TOKUFASTbot has left human competitors in the dust, solving the cube in a mere 0.305 seconds. This achievement not only breaks the previous robot record set by an MIT robot in 2018 but does so in less time than it takes for a human to blink.

The technology behind the triumph

The TOKUFASTbot owes its success to a rotation mechanism capable of a 90-degree turn in just 0.9 milliseconds. This incredible speed is made possible by Mitsubishi Electric’s signal-responsive servomotors and a cutting-edge color-recognition artificial intelligence algorithm. The result is a robot that can assess, plan and execute the puzzle’s solution faster than we can see it happen.

More than just a record breaker

While setting a new Guinness World Record for the “fastest robot to solve a rotating puzzle cube” is a remarkable achievement, the TOKUFASTbot isn’t just a one-trick pony. Its design isn’t for show but for function. As Yuji Yoshimura, senior general manager at Mitsubishi Electric’s Component Production Engineering Center, points out, the robot’s primary role is to enhance motor manufacturing for everyday appliances.

Kurt’s key takeaways

You know, this whole record-smashing thing isn’t just about a robot solving a puzzle super fast. It’s really shining a light on how far we’ve come with robots and AI. Looking ahead, the stuff they’re making today is going to really change the game in ways we’re just starting to get. And while the TOKUFASTbot isn’t winning any beauty contests, it’s pretty darn impressive to those who dig tech like me.

Considering the rapid progress in AI and robotics, what considerations do you think companies should keep in mind as these technologies develop? Let us know by writing us atCyberguy.com/Contact

