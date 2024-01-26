Could a security guard shortage be solved with this autonomous security robot?

Security guards are in high demand but low supply in the United States.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the security guard occupation is expected to grow by 6.3% in the next decade, but many factors are discouraging people from pursuing this career.

To address this challenge, a company has developed an autonomous patrol robot that can navigate any terrain and perform various security tasks.

The robot, the Ascento Guard, is designed to offset the lack of security guards and provide a cost-effective and reliable solution for the security guard shortage.

Introducing the two-wheeled-robot security guard

Ascento Guard is a two-wheeled robot that can patrol large outdoor premises. It has a bipedal design that allows it to move on any terrain, recover from falls, and reach speeds of up to 3 mph. It is also equipped with thermal and infrared cameras, speakers, a microphone, and GPS tracking. These features enable the Ascento Guard to:

Spot trespassers and alert the operatorMonitor parking lots and record license platesRecord property lights and check for power outagesScan for thermal anomalies and detect fires or floodsCheck that doors and windows are closed and secure

Ascento Guard is not meant to replace human security guards but to complement them. When the robot detects an incident, it sends an alarm to the operator, who can then decide whether to send a human guard onsite or not. This way, the human guard can focus on the most critical situations, while the robot handles the routine tasks.

How the robot security guard works

Ascento Guard can be installed and deployed within a few hours and can be hired by the hour, just like a human security guard. The robot also has autonomous charging capabilities, which means it can run for over four hours without human intervention.

The robot can be controlled and monitored through a web interface or a companion app. The web interface provides a live view of the footage from the cameras, as well as a map of the patrol route. The app allows the operator to communicate with the robot, schedule patrols, and generate security reports. The app also integrates with existing video management systems and offers end-to-end encrypted two-way communication.

How the security robot uses AI to keep watch

One of the most innovative features of the Ascento Guard is its AI analytics. The robot can use its data to identify suspicious patterns, such as specific locations and times of incidents, or cars that consistently park in certain spots. This can help prevent future threats.

The Swiss start-up behind the innovative robot security guard

The Ascento Guard is the brainchild of Ascento, a Zurich-based start-up that specializes in bipedal security robots. The start-up was founded by a team of former security guards and robotics experts from ETH Zurich, a renowned research university. They have been developing and testing their robots since 2020, and have deployed them at various sites, such as warehouses, factories, and pharma campuses. The Ascento Guard is the latest addition to their portfolio.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Security is an important aspect of any business or organization, but finding qualified and reliable security guards can be a challenge. That’s why Ascento Guard could be a game-changer in the security industry. It is a smart and adaptable robot that can patrol any outdoor area and perform various security tasks. It can also work in conjunction with human security guards, who can monitor and control it remotely. Ascento Guard just might be the solution that can help address the security guard shortage in this country.

