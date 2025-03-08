Chinese humanoid robot lands world’s first front flip

Chinese robotics company Zhongqing Robotics, also known as EngineAI, has officially entered the humanoid robotics scene by releasing a video showcasing what it claims is the world’s first humanoid robot front flip.

Robot backflips are becoming commonplace, but a front flip is significantly more difficult than a backflip, as any gymnast can attest.

Front flips: A big deal

The challenge for robots attempting a front flip lies in maintaining balance and control throughout the rotation.

Unlike humans, robots rely on precise sensor data and motor control to execute complex movements. During a front flip, the robot must rapidly shift its weight, adjust its center of gravity and coordinate the movements of its limbs to ensure a smooth and controlled landing.

EngineAI has overcome a significant challenge in robotics by programming its PM01 to gather enough force to spin in the forward direction while calculating the correct angular velocity and torque.

Robots don’t feel fear

Of course, this is a robot, and it has no fear, no hesitation and no sense of self-preservation. Its designers can put any range of powerful electric motors and joints into its anatomy, and it’s been coded and instructed to flip, so it flips.

EngineAI’s PM01: The details

It is still an impressive feat because the field of robotics, particularly humanoid, general-purpose robots, is advancing at an incredible rate. Ten years ago, this kind of stuff simply did not exist. Now, you can buy your very own open-source PM01 robot for 13,700, according to EngineAI’s website.

Its specs aren’t bad, with five degrees of freedom in each arm and six per leg, totaling 23 degrees of freedom in body movement. The robot also features 221 lb-ft of torque (300 Nm), which seems like quite a punch when the little guy is only 4.5 ft tall and weighs 88 lb. EngineAI’s general-purpose humanoid robot nails a front flip and walks off like a champ with one of the most human-like gaits seen to date, which is also quite impressive.

Key features of the EngineAI PM01

The EngineAI PM01 is a new-generation open-source humanoid robot designed with elegant aesthetics and dynamic mechanical performance. It possesses a collaborative ecosystem, equipped with Intel N97 + NVIDIA Jetson Orin dual chips, offering motion control training codes and X86 & Orin deployment codes.

The EngineAI PM01 features natural gait walking powered by end-to-end neural network technology for authentic human-like movement. It has an interactive core display, which delivers a multidimensional smart interaction experience. It has exceptional mobility, with full-body degrees of freedom. The robot features distinctive family-style star ring lights and customizable movements through simulation learning and continuous evolution.

Technical specifications

The EngineAI PM01 has a depth camera, the Intel RealSense D435i, a multi-array microphone for clear and bright sound quality, and an interactive core display for a seamless user experience. The robot is designed with high flexibility at the waist, 320° of rotation capability, and hollow joint wiring for a lightweight design with high durability and reliability. Each leg contains 6 degrees of freedom, with three hip joints, one knee joint, and two ankle joints.

It also features surround-sound 3D speakers that mimic human voice direction. Its high-capacity quick-release battery provides 10,000mAh for long-lasting power and rapid swapping. The PM01 is powered by a high-performance dual-chip architecture with Intel N97 + NVIDIA Jetson Orin. Each arm has 5 degrees of freedom: 2 shoulder joints, one upper arm joint, one elbow joint, and one forearm joint.

The core motion module is capable of a maximum joint torque of 300 N·m, a peak torque density of 203 N·m/kg, and exceptional mobility with a walking speed of 2 m/s, along with a natural human-like gait.

Kurt’s key takeaways

So, what does all this mean? Well, it’s clear that robotics is advancing at an incredible pace. EngineAI’s front-flipping robot is a testament to the ingenuity and innovation in the field. It makes you wonder what amazing feats robots will be performing in another ten years.

How important do you think realistic movement is for the acceptance and integration of humanoid robots into everyday life? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

