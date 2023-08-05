Blur singer says AI-led music industry will necessitate ‘better drugs’

Damon Albarn of the band Blur reportedly said his industry will need “better drugs” if artificial intelligence is the future of music.

“It’s absurd,” the U.K. frontman told The Sun in a piece published Thursday.

“Anyone who has so much time to sing songs through a Michael Bubl? filter and put them on the internet is a f—ing idiot,” the “Song 2” singer said.

“If the AIs are the future of music, we’re gonna need better drugs to get us through it!”

WHAT IS AI?

Albarn’s comments come as many across genres in the field — and in other industries — have shared concerns regarding a future led by AI.

“I would struggle to think something that couldn’t feel could really write a song, to make somebody else feel,” musician Riley Green told FOX News of the threat of AI in music at the Academy of Country Music Awards Awards in June.

“I don’t really know. I played around with … a little bit of the AI stuff,” singer Tracy Lawrence said. “It’s a little scary that it’s kind of out there in the Wild West. I’d like to see some more regulations on it.”

WHAT IS CHATGPT?

“Listen, you can’t replicate the great songwriters. You just can’t. I mean, you’re talking about Albert Einstein honky-tonk songwriters,” Big & Rich singer John Rich told FOX News in a later interview.

“I’d like to see AI write ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today,'” Rich added of the 1980 track from the late George Jones.

“It ain’t gonna happen. Now, they might be able to take some redundant-sounding song and turn it into another redundant-sounding song, but that’s the state of country music as it is today anyways.”

Some in the industry have been more open to the possibilities of AI in music.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Canadian singer Grimes said earlier this year she would be happy to have her voice featured on AI–simulated music tracks as long as she is compensated with royalties for successful songs.

“I’ll split 50 [percent] royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice,” Grimes, who shares two children with Elon Musk, tweeted. “Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings.”

FOX News’ Caroline Thayer, Larry Fink and Yael Halon contributed to this report.