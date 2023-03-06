BidenCash criminal market releases over 2M credit card numbers free for the taking

A criminal site known as BidenCash, which uses the president’s name and likeness to trade in stolen data, has just leaked 2,165,700 credit and debit cards online.

In a brazen one-year celebration of its first anniversary of operating its illegal marketplace that trades in stolen data and financial credentials like credit cards, it advertised its massive leak on an underground cybercrime forum.

The operators of BidenCash have caused significant harm to millions of victims whose personal and financial information has been compromised.

Massive credit card data breach detected

BidenCash apparently used the free stolen data dump to draw attention for marketing, even using an image of President Biden as its brand identity, as discovered by Cyble researchers who detected the data breach.

These criminals released the details of 740,858 credit cards, 811,676 debit cards, and 293 charge cards. The data dump disaster includes some complete names, expiration dates, CCV and unique email addresses.

“Fullz” is the word cybercriminals call a complete info grab

Cybercriminals will use this kind of rich data grab to target you with additional attacks. They use a term known as “Fullz” in underground online forums and dark web marketplaces, where cybercriminals buy and sell stolen personal information. “Fullz” refers to a set of complete and comprehensive personal information belonging to unsuspecting victims.

This information is typically used by cybercriminals for fraudulent activities, such as identity theft, credit card fraud, and other types of financial scams. “Fullz” typically includes:

An individual’s full nameDate of birthSocial Security numberAddressPhone numberEmail addressBank account detailsCredit card informationOther personally identifiable information.

Cybercriminals can use this information to impersonate you, open fraudulent accounts under your name and make unauthorized transactions.

These credit cards contain active numbers

An outfit known as D3Lab, whose objective is to look out for your security, was able to verify that approximately 30% of a random sample of stolen cards exposed by the crooks were valid, fresh, working credit card numbers.

5th largest group of crooks online

These are not amateurs. While we have not yet understood how the BidenCash criminal site obtained this volume of active debit and credit cards, it is one of the most serious menacing underground data enterprises in the world.

Americans targeted the most

While you are thinking these are probably already old numbers no longer active, a vast majority of this enormous database originates from American victims. If you have been affected by the breach, you must take immediate steps to protect yourself from the potential consequences of identity theft and fraud.

4 ways to protect yourself

1. First, check your credit card activity. The best way to monitor your credit cards is by downloading your credit card company’s app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

2. Sign up for credit card alerts. A vast majority of bank and credit card apps offer notifications and alerts for questions about suspected fraud.

This latest breach serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by cybercriminals and the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for you to put in place if you have not already done so.

