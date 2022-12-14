Best gifts for gamers of any age and skill

One of the most requested gifts for the holidays continues to be games. Picking the perfect gamer gift is a challenge for non-gamer friends and family looking for the right gift.

Here are some sure game winners to put under the tree. And, if all else fails, simply pick a gaming gift card featured below for any budget.

God of War Ragnar?k for PS5 and PS4

For the mature gamer, the highly anticipated God of War Ragnar?k has just been released in time for the holiday season. This is the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War from 2018. In this retelling of Norse mythology, we find Kratos and his son Atreus in search of answers while Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle – Ragnar?k – that will end the world. The visuals and 3D audio in God of War Ragnarok are absolutely impressive. The worlds you travel through are brought to life by stunning art direction and attention to detail. Available this holiday for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Get God of War Ragnar?k here.

Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 and PS4

A great game for the teens and loved ones in your life is the critically-acclaimed Horizon Forbidden West – where you are transported to a lush post-apocalyptic world with distant lands to discover, striking characters to meet, and enormous awe-inspiring machines to fight. The game really comes to life on a PS5, where you really feel the action while you are in the game.

Get Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 and PS4 here.

PlayStation Plus gift card

Not sure what game to get the gamer in your life? Here’s the solution for PlayStation lovers. Get a gift card from the game subscription service, PlayStation Plus. It relaunched this year to add more than 700 hundred games into its subscription service, with additional games added every month. Games include big blockbusters like Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Players can stream games on a PlayStation console or PC, depending on which plan you choose. You can get your gamer a gift card to PlayStation Plus, which comes in various denominations.

Get PlayStation Plus gift cards here.

VTech Level Up Gaming Chair

Little gamers get their very own preschool game station with this learning-packed chair and interactive tablet featuring a swivel seat, joystick and pretend headphones. With no Wi-Fi and no worries, kids can explore letters, number, animals and music with fun gaming sound effects and progress from letters and phonics to words and meanings, turning gaming time into learning time. A fun feature lets you swap the take-along tablet out to use the tray for snacks, drawing and story time.

Get the Vtech Level Up Gaming Chair here.

The Lucky 7 Bundle

“The lucky 7 Bundle” includes seven of your favorite Activision games and their remastered titles for only $99, making it a great gift for all ages. The bundle includes remastered titles Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and the new Crash 4: It’s About Time. If you were to total up these seven games individually, they would cost $120. This $99 holiday bundle is available in digital format on Steam.

Get The Lucky 7 Bundle (digital gift) here.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Cards Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox

Celebrate the season with the new Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card game Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox, making it a fun and interactive holiday gift that allows kids, teenagers, and adults of all ages to relive the exciting Duels that take place in the animated Yu-Gi-Oh! series.

Speed Duel GX: Midterm Paradox Mini Box introduces cards from the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX animated series with 4 complete Speed Duel Decks and over 100 cards ready-to-play out of the box.

Get Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Cards here.

WD_BLACK P40 game drive SSD and SN850 PS5 drive

The WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD is a sleek and portable SSD purpose-built for gamers who want storage that offers both performance and style. With read speeds up to 2,000 MB/s and colorful RGB lighting, this compact yet powerful drive provides quick and easy access to favorite games or other files at home or on the go.

Get WD_BLACK P40 gaming drive SSD here.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 Consoles is the first officially licensed SSD for the PS5 and with its built-in heatsink, is an easy-to-install, all-in-one solution to expanding the console’s internal storage up to 2TB capacity.

Get WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD gaming drive here.

Switcheroo Coding Crew by Learning Resources

Toy of the Year 2022 finalist. This three-in-one coding robot is ready for coding-filled rescue missions. Preschoolers save the day the coding way when they explore early STEM fun with the Switcheroo Coding Crew from Learning Resources.

Here’s how each mission with this coding toy for kids unfolds: kids draw a coding rescue challenge card, transform their coding robot into one of three vehicles (police car, fire truck, or construction vehicle) and code to save the day. Along the way, they’ll learn new skills, from 100% screen-free STEM and coding to critical thinking, and logic.

Get Switcheroo Coding Crew here.

