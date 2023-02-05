Best Desktop Computers of 2023

Are you in the market for a new desktop? Then you are in the right place. With so many options out there, it’s hard to know which one to choose. That’s why I did the homework for you, and below is a breakdown of my top picks by type of usage.

Unlike laptops that are usually purchased for their portability, desktop computers are usually a fixture in your home or office. Given their larger size, there is a wider range of options with modern desktops and one for every type of use.

It’s also more customizable than purchasing a laptop because you can buy bundles, separate towers, or monitors.

Best Bargain

Due to their size, desktop computer components tend to be cheaper overall than their thinner, lighter counterparts: laptops. If you are anything like me, a bigger screen found with a desktop is so much easier to work with than a small display on laptops.

Below are desktops that give you the most ‘bang’ for your buck (please note, product availability may fluctuate).

Pros:

A great value priced under $500 ($435.85 at time of publication)A total package as this bundle includes a monitor, tower, keyboard, and mouse, so you are ready to go (no need for separate purchases)Monitor included in bundle is a standard 21.5″ Full HD ISP Ultra-thin Zero Frame to maximize the screen ‘real estate’Basic RAM size (8 GB)Includes a DVD-Writer drive so you can watch and create DVDs & CDsMany ways to connect, including WiFi, Bluetooth, and ethernet

Cons:

Comes installed with older operating system (Windows 10 Home)Mediocre Hard drive Storage (256 GB SSD)Refresh rate is 75 hertz, so not ideal for heavy graphics or gamingDoesn’t have latest wi-fi tech for fastest connection: Wi-Fi 6Not as many ports as other desktops with 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports in the front and 4 USB 2.0 ports in the backNo webcam

Pros:

A great value priced under $500 ($463.86 at time of publication)A total package as this bundle includes monitor, which houses the internal components of the computer, keyboard and mouse so you are ready to go (no need for separate purchases)Comes with latest operating system (Windows 11 Home)Monitor included in bundle is a standard 21.5″ Full HD ISP with a thin bezel so you can maximize the screen ‘real estate’Because the components – normally in a tower – is in the display, there is a small footprintMany ways to connect, including WiFi, Bluetooth, and ethernetWebcam can be pulled up or pushed down for privacy when not in useIncludes a DVD-Writer drive so you can watch and create DVDs & CDs

Cons:

Low Storage (256 GB SSD)Decent Processor good for daily tasks (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U Mobile processor)Low RAM (4 GB is less RAM than in most base models, yet sufficient for basic use)Doesn’t have latest wi-fi tech for fastest connection: WiFi 6

Best Overall

Rarely is there a desktop that meets most everyone’s needs as well as comes at a great price. However, this All-in-One by HP really checks most people’s boxes.

Pros:

Great price for what you get ($999.99 at time of publication)Ready right out of the box because this bundle includes display, keyboard and mouse with a beautiful, minimalist design throughputDisplay is large at 27″ for maximum screen ‘real estate’ for multitasking multiple windows or replacing your tv for a comparable streaming experienceNot only is the display large, but it is also Full HD IPS display for clarity and crisp images and micro-edge, anti-glare finishComes with latest, higher-level operating system (Windows 11 Pro)Excellent storage with a 256GB SSD and a traditional HDD with 1 TBGood RAM (12 GB means you can run some heavier-duty programs without your workflow screeching to a halt)Excellent processor (AMD Ryzen 7)

Cons:

Webcam is only 720P resolutionMore ports are always preferred (comes with 2 Superspeed USB-A, 2 USB ports), one HDMI out) yet the tradeoff is that your entire system is housed in the display

Best for simple computing

For those of you that don’t need extra bells and whistles yet want a desktop for web browsing, light office work, and core programs, the options below will fit those needs:

Pros:

Lightweight & super portable: Weighs only .5 lbs and measures at 6.5 x 4.2 x 2.5 inches!Very affordable (less than $300 at the time of publication)Lots of connections options with ethernet port, WiFi enabled, and Bluetooth 4.2 enabledComes with latest, higher-level operating system (Windows 11 Pro)Comes with the base level of RAM expected with most desktops (8 GB)Supports LinuxBase level processor: Intel Celeron J4125 (2GHz to 2.7GHz) Quad Core ProcessorHas a micro-SD storage slot to expand storage (up to 1 TB)Fanless design means a super quiet device, yet passive cooling technology means good thermal dissipation and dust-free performanceHas 2 HDMI 2.0 ports that support higher-resolution streamingLots of ports: 4 UB 3.0 Ports

Cons:

Smaller Storage (128 GB SSD but can be upgraded up to 4 TB)Doesn’t have latest wi-fi tech for fastest connection: Wi-Fi 6It does not include a display

Pros:

Affordable (under $1000 at the time of publication)Storage is SSD technology for faster responseBase level RAM (8 GB), which is sufficient for basic useAll-inclusive: includes display, keyboard, and mouseDisplay is 21.5″, which is sufficient for daily use, and high resolution looks clear 1080PGood processor with Intel Core i5Good connectivity with ethernet, WiFi and Bluetooth, headphone jack, 4 USB-A ports, & 2 USB-C ports

Cons:

Older model that does not have the newer Apple silicon chip technologyOn the lower end of the storage size (256 GB)Doesn’t have latest wi-fi tech for fastest connection: Wi-Fi 6Weighs considerably more than the newer iMac model

Pros:

Affordable (Under $600 at the time of publication)Decent Storage (512 GB SSD)Wi-Fi 6 for latest WiFi technologyBluetooth 5.2 is latest Bluetooth technologyAmple RAM (12 GB)Processor can handle basic and multimedia entertainment (12th gen Intel Core i5 processor)Includes a DVD-Writer drive so you can watch and create DVDs & CDsComes with latest operating system (Windows 11 Home)

Cons:

Even though it comes with a keyboard and mouse, the display is sold separatelyLarger and traditional tower design does take up a lot of space

Best for Creatives

Individuals who work on processor-intensive programs like photo editing, video editing, or design programs, need desktops that have excellent displays with rich color and high resolutions. Additionally, the desktops must have enough storage, memory, and processor speed to handle the intensity of these workload-heavy applications.

Pros:

Massively large display clocking in at 34″ that’s WUHD IPS (5120×2160 resolution, 5K) which means you can comfortably see more of your screenA 3-sided micro-edge means you get to utilize most of the 34″, which comes with a convenient anti-reflectionComes with a magnetic camera that has 16 MP binning IR privacy that can be moved and attached to various parts of your display for freedom of movementHP enhanced lighting & AI noise removal to eliminate background noise for enhanced video chatExcellent RAM (32 GB) to handle large and intense programsExcellent Processor (2.5 GHz Intel Core i7)Excellent graphics (NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics with 6 GB GDDR6X dedicated memory and NVIDIA Max-Q technology, which delivers enhanced Ray Tracing Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory

Cons:

Expensive (Priced at $2,399 at the time of publication)Not the largest storage size for creatives with 1 TB SSDComes with Windows 11 Home installed; Windows 11 Pro would be more fitting for a graphics-intensive userDoesn’t have latest WiFi 6 tech for fastest connection

Pros:

Beautiful 24″ Retina 4.5K display for a gorgeous view from 1 billion colors and 500 nits brightnessMany color options: 7 colors to choose from with matching mouse and keyboardAll-inclusive with magic keyboard and mouse and compact as internal components are housed in a thin display and lightweight at 9.83 lbsLatest wireless features WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.0 technologyM1 Apple silicon chip offers great performance with 8-core CPU1080P FaceTime HD camera with studio-quality three-mic, six-speaker sound system with spatial audio creates the optimal video chat environmentHas biometric entry with TouchID, which makes your system safe and easy to access

Cons:

Introduced midyear 2021, it’s nearing the end of its product cycle where a new iMac version is likely to be introduced soonDecent storage (512 GB SSD) but not large enough for most creatives as file sizes, as well as programs, tend to be largeSmall RAM (8 GB RAM) – many more intensive programs require 16 GB RAM to run comfortablyCould use SD or microSD slots to give users easier access to external drives and SD cards, which is commonly utilized in the creative community

Best for Gamers

Gaming is a popular past time for people of all ages. However, it requires a certain amount of processing speed and storage space to handle the intensity of graphics and program complexities. Below are the top picks for gaming:

Pros:

Excellent storage: No longer do you have to choose between faster HD vs. bigger with 1 TB SSD for faster retrieval and 2 TB HDD for a large storageExcellent RAM (32 GB) with DDR4 memory, which means you can manage large gamesFast Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 with 12-core processorOptimized Airflow: With internal layout reorganized to allow for less obstruction, thus more airflow and quieter acousticsAttractive design and color with a unique curved towerNew Legend 2.0 design means 50% more internal volumeLots of ports: 4 USB 2.0 and 7 USB 3.0 Ports

Cons:

Expensive (At the time of publishing, it costs $2,499.99)Display sold separately, although it does come with a keyboard and mouse

Pros:

Comes with latest operating system (Windows 11 Home)Decent processor (Intel Core i5)Great RAM (16 GB)Beautiful display (16 color RGB lighting case)Warranty: 1 year parts & labor + Free lifetime tech supportHard Drive is an SSD for faster retrievalReasonable priced (Under $1000 at the time of publication)Easier access to ports at top of tower

Cons:

Decent amount of storage (500 GB)Display sold separately although it does come with a keyboard and mouseports (6 USB 3.1 ports)Doesn’t have latest wi-fi tech for fastest connection: Wi-Fi 6

Pros:

Moderately priced (Under $1K at the time of publication with $200 off coupon)Good RAM (16 GB) with Heat Spreader (dissipates heat better while operating at full tilt)Beautiful design (Skytech Archangel Gaming Case with Tempered Glass)Good Storage (1 TB SSD)Comes with latest operating system (Windows 11 Home)Great airflow to manage heat with 4 RGB RING fansEasier access to ports at top of tower1 Year Warranty on Parts and Labor Lifetime Free Technical Support