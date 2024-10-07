Ask Kurt: How does Apple AirTag work, how far can you track?

Apple AirTags have become a popular tool for keeping track of personal belongings, but their functionality and limitations can sometimes be misunderstood. Today, we’re addressing an insightful question from Duncan in Keller, Texas, about the tracking capabilities of AirTags, especially when used with pets and vehicles.

“Hi Kurt, I put an AirTag on my cat. Your article about tracking stolen cars using AirTags suggests you can track a stolen car the same way you can a person you share locations with. I have not found this to be the case. The app will only find the tag if you are within Bluetooth range. I wish this weren’t the case. Am I missing something?” Duncan writes.

This excellent question highlights some common misconceptions about AirTags. Let’s dive into how AirTags work and explore their tracking capabilities and limitations.

How an AirTag works

The AirTag operates through Apple’s Find My network, which utilizes the hundreds of millions of other Apple devices around the globe to provide near-perfect tracking of your stuff. The way it works is that whenever an AirTag comes close to an Apple device like an iPhone that’s connected to the Find My network, that device transmits the location information back to the company’s servers, which in turn send that location information data back to the Airtag’s owner.

However, if you lose your AirTag in a remote area with no other Apple devices nearby, you will not be able to track it. AirTags can be tracked using Apple’s Find My network, but the location may be less precise if the AirTag is outside Bluetooth range.

Also, for the best experience, you’ll need a device with a U1 Ultra Wideband chip, which can more accurately determine the distance and direction of signals coming from the AirTag. These devices include the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

So, while the AirTag can be useful for tracking items within its limitations, it might not always work as expected in all situations.

Tracking a pet with an AirTag

The primary issue with using an AirTag as a pet tracker is that the precision finder can sometimes be a bit finicky. If you’ve used your AirTag to track a pet or even a lost pair of iPods, you’ve probably at some point seen the dreaded “Signal is weak, try moving to a different location” message. I’ve encountered this message even when I’m in line of sight with the AirTag in question, but the Find My app consistently refreshes, and I’ve never been led too far astray.

If you let your pet go outdoors or take it for hikes, and it slips out of its harness or collar, an AirTag won’t be the best option for reuniting your furry friend. This is because if you are hiking in a rural area, there won’t be other AirTags around to help you find your pet. If you are in a busy area, you should be able to track your pet more easily. One of the best parts of using a tracker like an Apple AirTag is that you can turn on lost mode, and if someone else were to scan the AirTag, you can set up a message about contacting you. What a relief, right?

Alternative trackers to the AirTag

If you’re looking for a reliable tracker to keep tabs on your pets, consider exploring GPS trackers designed specifically for animals. These devices attach to your pet’s collar and offer real-time tracking with no distance limit, ensuring you can always locate your furry friend. Such trackers are tailored for pet tracking, providing better results than general-purpose trackers. Check out the best pet trackers here.

Kurt’s key takeaways

While an Apple AirTag is a great way to find your lost iPhone or iPods, it’s not the best tracking solution for pets due to the range of the Find My network and Bluetooth LE. However, if you want to track a pet, it’s worth looking into the other tracking options available, especially those GPS trackers that are designed specifically for pets. When it comes to AirTags, it’s best to use them for what they are built for: finding lost Apple devices.

