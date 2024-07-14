Are you ready to trust your next ride to a robot chauffeur?

Developing driverless cars is an incredibly complex challenge, as companies like Tesla and Google have discovered. These vehicles need to perceive their surroundings and physically control the car without human input.

Scientists at the University of Tokyo, led by Dr. Kento Kawaharazuka, have taken a novel approach to this problem. Instead of creating a fully autonomous vehicle, they’ve developed a robot that can drive a regular car.

Enter Musashi, a musculoskeletal humanoid robot designed to mimic the human body and control a car just like a human driver. This innovative approach could potentially allow non-autonomous vehicles to be driven by a robotic chauffeur.

What makes Musashi special?

Musashi isn’t your average robot. It’s designed with a musculoskeletal structure that closely resembles the human body, featuring 74 “muscles” and 39 joints, excluding the hands. Its hands have five fingers each, and there are pressure sensors in both the hands and feet. This intricate design allows Musashi to perform complex tasks like turning a steering wheel, pressing pedals, using the handbrake, turning the ignition key and even using indicators.

The robot’s eyes are equipped with high-resolution cameras connected to artificial intelligence systems. These enable Musashi to recognize people in the wing mirrors and react to driving events such as changing traffic lights or pedestrians stepping into the road.

Musashi on the road

While Musashi represents a significant step forward in robotics and autonomous driving technology, it’s still in the early stages of development. Currently, the robot can only drive in a straight line and turn right, with a top speed of just 3 mph. Kawaharazuka acknowledges the speed and handling are not yet comparable to that of human drivers.

The future of robotic drivers

Kawaharazuka envisions a future where humanoid robots like Musashi could serve as versatile drivers, potentially hopping between different vehicles. This could allow owners of non-autonomous cars to literally take a back seat.

However, significant challenges remain. Not only does the technology need to advance considerably, but there’s also the question whether passengers will feel comfortable letting a robot take the wheel. As this field continues to evolve, it will be fascinating to see how society adapts to the idea of robotic drivers sharing our roads.

Kurt’s key takeaways

Musashi represents an intriguing alternative approach to autonomous driving. Researchers have created a robot that can perform human-like driving tasks in a real-world setting by combining advanced hardware design with sophisticated software modules. While it may be a long time before we see robots like Musashi chauffeuring celebrities to red carpet events, this technology opens up exciting possibilities for the future of transportation.

