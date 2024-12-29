Apple Mail app redesign introduces new categorization feature in iOS 18.2

Apple’s new Mail Categories in iOS 18.2 and later are here to help you take control and make managing your email a lot easier.

Let’s dive into how you can make the most of these new inbox features on your iPhone.

How to update your software to iOS 18.2 or later

First things first, let’s update your software to iOS 18.2 or later:

GET SECURITY ALERTS, EXPERT TIPS, SIGN UP FOR KURT’S NEWSLETTER – THE CYBERGUY REPORT HERE

Open Settings

Tap General

Select Software Update

Tap Update Now

Enter your passcode and agree to terms

and Wait for the installation to complete

GET ORGANIZED: NEW IOS 18 CALENDAR FEATURE

Using Categories in Mail on iPhone

In iOS 18.2 and later, the Mail app enhances email management by automatically sorting messages into distinct categories. This feature is designed to help you quickly find and manage your emails.

Categories overview

Primary: Contains personal messages and time-sensitive information.

Contains personal messages and time-sensitive information. Transactions: Tracks confirmations, receipts and shipping notices.

Tracks confirmations, receipts and shipping notices. Updates : Includes news, newsletters and social media updates.

: Includes news, newsletters and social media updates. Promotions: Displays coupon and sales emails.

Note: If a message in the Transactions, Updates or Promotions categories contains time-sensitive information, it will also appear in the Primary category.

IOS 18’S NEW TEXT FORMATTING AND EFFECTS IN MESSAGES

Using the New Mail categorization feature

Now that you’re all set with iOS 18.2 or later, let’s explore how to use the new Mail Categorization feature:

Open the Mail app on your iPhone.

on your iPhone. At the top, you’ll see the four new categories: Primary , Transactions , Updates and Promotions.

, , and Tap on any category to view emails sorted specifically for that section.

to view emails sorted specifically for that section. If you want to see all your emails together, swipe from right to left at the top to reveal the “All Mail” option.

option. Once you update to iOS 18.2 or later, the default will be the “Categories” view. If you tap the three horizontal dots in the top right corner of your inbox, you’ll see it is set to Categories.

view. If you tap the in the top right corner of your inbox, you’ll see it is set to If you prefer not to use categories, tap the three horizontal dots again and select List View.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

SECRET TRICK TO SEND A TEXT MESSAGE AGAIN WITH IOS 18’S NEW “SEND LATER” FEATURE

Ensuring important emails land in Primary

To make sure important emails, like the CyberGuy newsletter , land in the “Primary” category:

Scroll through your inbox and locate and tap any email from the CyberGuy Newsletter.

If you don’t have one handy, check your “Junk” or “ Promotions” folders.

or “ folders. Tap the leftward arrow.

Click where it says “Categorize Sender.”

Tap Primary.

Then, tap Continue.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This simple action helps signal its importance. Once you manually move an email to the Primary category, Apple’s Mail app will learn from this action.

SUBSCRIBE TO KURT’S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR QUICK VIDEO TIPS ON HOW TO WORK ALL OF YOUR TECH DEVICES

Kurt’s key takeaways

Apple’s new Mail Categories feature aims to streamline your email management by automatically sorting your messages. While it can be incredibly helpful, it may take some time to adjust and fine-tune. Remember to periodically check other categories to ensure important emails aren’t misclassified. With a bit of patience and customization, you can transform your inbox into a more organized and efficient space.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Have you found the new email categorization feature helpful, or do you wish you could go back to the way things were? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you’d like us to cover

Follow Kurt on his social channels

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

New from Kurt:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.