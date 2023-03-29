Apple likely updating AirPod Pro charging case port: reports

The Apple AirPods Pro charging case may soon be made more user-friendly.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at the Wuhan-headquartered TF International Securities Group Ltd., tweeted Friday in response to a developer who reportedly caught references to new AirPods models in Apple’s iOS 16.4 software.

“I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3,” Kuo said, quote-tweeting user @aaronp613.

The current AirPods Pro case requires a Lightning cable to charge the wireless headphones.

DON’T FALL FOR THIS NEW ROUND OF ICLOUD SUPPORT SCAM EMAILS

Apple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

The AirPods have been refreshed a couple of times since the tech giant launched them in 2016.

The AirPods Pro was first released in 2019 and a second-generation version was released just last year.

IPHONE OWNERS OUTRAGED OVER FORCED CLEAN ENERGY USAGE SETTING

It remained unclear whether Apple plans to add more features — including hardware alterations — to the case.

MacRumors noted Friday that, after the original AirPods Pro launched, Apple started selling the headphones with a MagSafe-compatible charging case.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The site said that all four iPhone 15 models to be released later this year are expected to be equipped with a USB-C port.

Also, in 2022, Apple switched Apple TV’s Siri Remote from Lightning to USB-C compatible.